Salisu Yusuf, Technical Adviser of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu, says the club will do all within its capacity to win Ifeanyiubah Football Club of Nnewi on Wednesday.

Rangers will be welcoming Ifeanyiubah FC in another oriental derby in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) mid-week match, day 13 coming up on Wednesday.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Tuesday, Yusuf said that club hoped to pick the three points in the derby.

“Wednesday match is a derby game and everywhere in the world, when you are playing a derby, it is always a dice game.

”The two teams know each other in and out but the lucky club will get the upper hand.

”The derby game against Heartland FC in Okigwe on Sunday was a game we should have won comfortably.

”It was a good game and a game we ought to have sealed in the first 45th minute but we could not convert the chances created,” he said.

He said that the match against Heartland FC had come and gone, adding that they were looking forward to another derby against Ifeanyiubah FC.

Yusuf said that Ifeanyiubah FC would not go home without telling the story of the match on Wednesday.

”We are going to turn them back empty handed because we are in need of that three points,” he said.

Also speaking on the club’s desire of being top four in the league, the technical adviser said that club would know its fate after playing the outstanding matches.

”Now we are taking the game one after the other and we still have outstanding matches to play, we cannot talk of top four.

”It is the outcome of our outstanding matches that will determine if we can make it to top four in the league.

”The game supposed to be step by step as other clubs are eyeing the top four of the domestic league.”

Rangers FC is at the bottom of the league log with six points while their derby opponent on Wednesday occupy seventh position with 17 points.