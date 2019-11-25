<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers International stunned 2-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium by Akwa Starlets as Plateau United secure 3-1 away win against Delta Force in their matchday-five encounter at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Sunday.

Femi Ajayi has put the newly-promoted side ahead in the 18th minute before Isaac George added the second to ensure three-point for Akwa Starlets over Enugu Rangers.

Delta Force took the lead from the spot through Kazie Enyinnaya in the 38th minute, but the visitors rallied back with goals from Uche Onwuasoanya, Michael Ibeh and Ibrahim Mustapha sees Plateau United who remain the only unbeaten side in the Nigeria Professional Football League this season top the standings with 13 points from five games.

Eight-time champions Enyimba pushed closer to the title contenders after they stopped Adamawa United 2-0 in Aba, while Rivers United also recorded an away win after edging out Warri Wolves 1-0 at the Warri City Stadium with Stephen Gopey netted the winner eight minutes before the break.

Former Flying Eagles coach John Obuh must, therefore, fear his job is on the line going by the recent results following his side Akwa United were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Nasarawa United in Uyo after Ndifreke Effiong gave the home the lead from the spot in first-half stoppage time, while Abubakar Lawal equalised for Lafia based team in the 54th minute.

Wikki Tourist piled more pressure on Kano Pillars after holding the four-time champions to a barren draw at the Sani Abacha Stadium as Masu Gida who are yet to record a win in the league this season occupy bottom spot in the table on only one point.