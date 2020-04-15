<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rangers International of Enugu striker Israel Abia says he is praying for the Coronavirus pandemic to be a thing of the past so he can return to football.

The 2019/2020 Nigeria professional football league season was suspended indefinitely by the League Management Company due to the coronavirus pandemic shortly after the round of 25 matches.

However, it is unlikely that league matches will return sooner following the increase in the number of people who have been infected with the deadly virus.





Isreal Abia and his Rangers international teammate were given three weeks break by the management of the club, but the striker said the players missed doing their job on the pitch.

“I missed football. I missed the struggle for points in all matches. I’m confident that we will, soon start playing again, but before then, stay safe and God bless you all” he said.

Abia who is the current leading scorer in this season’s Nigeria professional football league has scorer with twelve goals joined the Flying Antelopes on loan from Sunshine Stars football club of Akure.