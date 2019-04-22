<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers beat MFM 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of NPFL Group A table to six points as Nasarawa United walloped El-Kanemi Warriors 5-1 in Lafia.

Seka Pascal scored the winning goal for the Flying Antelopes in the 26th minute following a defense-splitting pass by Ibrahim Ajani but the Ivorian starn who has been massive for the Flying Antelopes especially in their last five games

Gbenga Ogunbote’s men whose only defeat this season in the league was against MFM now have 31 points from 14 games with two matches still outstanding.

In Makurdi, champions Lobi Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by Enyimba as the Peoples Elephant have extended their unbeaten run in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to 10 games.

Also at the Illorin Sports Complex, Kwara United’s desperate move to beat the drop in NPFL this season suffered a setback on Sunday, as the Harmony Boys played out a disappointing barren draw against Insurance of Benin.

Another stalemate was recorded in Port Harcourt with Sunshine Stars holding their hosts Rivers United to a 1-1 draw.

Ossy Martins scored the curtain raiser for Rivers United from the spot in the 69th minute, while Ajibola Otegbeye equalised for Sunshine Stars from another penalty seven minutes from time.

Hassan Musa scored the winning goal as Wikki Tourists defeated Katsina United 1-0 at home.

Remo Stars failed to make home advantage count as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Niger Tornadoes at the Gateway International Stadium, Shagamu.

In Group B, Akwa United maintained top spot despite going down to a 3-0 defeat to Plateau United in Jos.

Jesse Akila, Bernard Ovoke and Amos Gyang were all on target for Plateau United in the game.

Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Gombe United at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Rabiu Ali opened scoring for Pillars from the spot in first half added time, while Adamu Mohammed equalised for the visitors three minutes after the break.

In Lafia, Nasarawa United thrashed El-Kanemi Warriors 5-1, while Philip Auta scored twice as Yobe Desert Stars beat FC IfeanyiUbah 2-0.

At the Krisdera Stadium, Omoku, Go Round edged out Heartland 2-1.

Sadiq Ololade grabbed the opening goal for Go Round in the 38th minute before Uche Oguchi leveled scores for the visitors six minutes after the break.

Adeseun Adelani, however, scored the winning goal 12 minutes from regulation time.