Rangers head coach Gbenga Ogunbote is optimistic his side can still pick a continental ticket after falling out of the title race in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Championship play-offs.

The Flying Antelopes forced Kano Pillars to a 1-1 draw in their matchday-four encounter at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Monday, a result which effectively ruled them out of the title race.

The Enugu club occupy fourth position in the table with five points from four games and need to beat oriental rivals, FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday to stand a chance of picking a continental ticket.

Ogunbote insists his team will give their all against the Anambra Warriors to end the competition on a good note.

“A good game, but injuries did us in. We met a good side, but we again missed some chances we created.” Ogunbote told reporters after the game.

“All hope is not lost for achieving our target of coming to Lagos.”