<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 to climb on top of log table in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six on Monday at the Agege Stadium.

Reuben Bala grabbed a brace to sink FC Ifeanyiubah, who have now lost all four matches in this mini-league.

Seven-time Nigeria champions Enyimba now have nine points from four matches, a point more than Kano Pillars, who were forced to a 1-1 draw by Rangers.

Enyimba will slug it out with Akwa United, while Lobi Stars need to beat Kano Pillars to stand any chance of booking a continental ticket via the league.

The top two teams will feature in the 2020 CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team plays in the Confederation Cup.