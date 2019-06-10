Enyimba beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3-1 to climb on top of log table in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six on Monday at the Agege Stadium.
Reuben Bala grabbed a brace to sink FC Ifeanyiubah, who have now lost all four matches in this mini-league.
Seven-time Nigeria champions Enyimba now have nine points from four matches, a point more than Kano Pillars, who were forced to a 1-1 draw by Rangers.
Enyimba will slug it out with Akwa United, while Lobi Stars need to beat Kano Pillars to stand any chance of booking a continental ticket via the league.
The top two teams will feature in the 2020 CAF Champions League, while the third-placed team plays in the Confederation Cup.
