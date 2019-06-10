<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United fades Lobi Stars title hope after a 0-0 goalless draw at in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six on Monday at the Agege Stadium.

After a slow start to the game by the two teams, Lobi Stars almost got a lucky breakthrough in the 16th minute but Sikiru Alimi’s left-footed volley from just inside the penalty box was initially spilled by Akwa goalkeeper Emmanuel Iwu but was promptly cleared from danger by Blaise Adou.

Lobi Stars came close to getting the opening goal in the 35th minute when Samuel Mathias’ effort from 20 yards came off the crossbar and was frantically cleared by the Akwa United defenders.

While the defending champions were pushing for the goal they needed badly, they were dealt a big blow as their top striker Alimi cupped an injury, but was able to shake it off to complete the first half, which ended with no goals for neither side.

There was not much different in the second half even though Lobi Stars had the better chances, with the likes of Dayo Ojo and John Lazarus both trying their luck but failed to get the ball in the net.

Coach Rafeal Everton threw in all he had on the bench, bringing on Mfon Udoh, Ocheme Edoh and then Alberico Da Silva, but none could change the complexion of the game as Lobi and Akwa United settled for the disappointing draw.

With four games played, Akwa United with three draws and a solitary win, have six points while coach Evan Ogenyi’s men have just three.