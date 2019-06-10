<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League Championship play-offs following a 1-1 draw with Enugu Rangers at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Monday.

The Sai Masu Gida top the standings with eight points from four games.

Rabiu Ali gave Pillars the lead two minutes before hour mark curling home a beautiful free-kick from the edge of the box.

Rangers were reduced to 10-men 17 minutes from time when Tope Olusesi was sent off for a foul on Nyima Nwagua.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, the Flying Antelopes rallied back to earn a share of the spoils.

The Enugu club were awarded a penalty three minutes from time when Ifeanyi Egwin was tripped inside the box by Adeshola David.

The penalty was coolly converted by Godwin Aguda for his second goal of the play-offs.

There were however ugly scenes at the end of regulation time with Kano Pillars fans invading the pitch with sticks, stones and other objects.