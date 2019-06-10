<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Agege Stadium was thrown into chaos on Monday (today) after the NPFL Super Six match between Kano Pillars and Rangers which ended 1-1.

Immediately FIFA badged referee Adebimpe Quadri blew the final whistle irate fans of Kano Pillars invaded the pitch armed with dangerous weapons like planks and missiles.

The few security men deployed by the League Management Company were easily overrun by the rampaging fans. Pillars had taken the lead through a fabulous free kick from the veteran midfielder, Rabiu Ali, but the officials of Pillars were seen making gestures to protest some of the decisions of center referee Adebimpe Quadri during the match.

Rangers were reduced to 10 men after Tope Olusesi was sent off for his second bookable offence.

However, the atmosphere became more charged after Godwin Aguda equalized from the spot for Rangers, a decision Pillars’ technical crew and their fans protested vehemently.

Immediately the game ended, Rabiu Ali assaulted the referee as Pillars’ players besieged referee Quadri before the fans invaded the pitch.

The few security men at the Stadium were helpless as the fans hurled dangerous weapons towards the VIP section, prompting referee Adebimpe to take to his heels.

Scores of fans who paid N200 to watch the three matches scheduled for the day were seen scampering to safety to avoid being hit by cudgels.

The League Management Company is expected to take a decision on the mayhem in the days ahead.