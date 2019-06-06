<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Akwa United came back from a goal down to beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-1 in their NPFL Championship play-offs tie at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Thursday.

It was the Promise Keepers first win in the competition after they held Kano Pillars to a 2-2 draw in their first game of the competition on Tuesday.

FC IfeanyiUbah have lost their two games following a 3-1 reverse against champions Lobi Stars also on Tuesday.

The Anambra Warriors took the lead in the 33rd minute through a fine effort from Emmanuel Ugwuka.

Cyril Olisema got the equaliser for Akwa United two minutes after the break after Anozie Chinedu parried Godspower Igudia’s effort into his path.

Akwa United were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute after Charles Okafor handled Ndifreke Effiong’s cross inside the box.

Olisema coolly slotted the ball past Anozie which proved to be the winning goal for the Uyo club.

Two more games will be played on Thursday. Rangers and Lobi Stars will clash in the second game of the day, Kano Pillars and Enyimba will di battle in the final fixture.