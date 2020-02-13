<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The management of Plateau United of Jos said the team would not train on Thursday in honour of its Head Coach, Audu Pele, who died on Wednesday afternoon.

The team’s media officer, Albert Dakup, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Jos.

Newsmen report that Pele, 58, died Wednesday afternoon after a brief illness.

Dakup said the General Manager of the club, Pius Henwan, who gave the directive, described Pele as an unassuming man whose name has been etched in the history of the Nigeria Professional Football League club.





Henwan assured Pele’s immediate family of the club’s support.

The chief coach of the team, Abdu Maikaba, described the deceased as one of the best assistants he ever worked with.

Maikaba explained that the deceased, who stood in for him when he was with the Flying Eagles in 2019, was a reliable assistant.

He commended Pele’s sincerity in handling the affairs of the team and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest.

“The entire team is expected to use the training-free day to join other mourners in paying their condolences to the family of the late coach,” Maikaba said.