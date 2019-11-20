<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau United maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 1-1 away draw against Nasarawa United at the Lafia Township Stadium on Wednesday.

Anas Yusuf put the hosts ahead three minutes before the break, while Mustapha Ibrahim equalised for Plateau United in the 52nd minute nodding from close range.

Plateau United occupy top spot in the table with 10 points from four games.

Lobi Stars moved to second position after a comfortable 3-0 win against Heartland at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

Abdulwasiu Mahmud, Sikiru Alimi and John Lazarus got Lobi Stars goals the hosts in the game.

In Akure, Enyimba suffered their first defeat of the campaign, going down to a 1-0 defeat to Sunshine Stars.

Anthony Omaka netted the winning goal on 10 minutes.

Adeniji Adewole scored deep into stoppage as MFM forced Warri Wolves to a 1-1 draw at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Jigawa Golden Stars piled more misery on former champions Kano Pillars edging out the Sai Mash Gida 1-0 at home.

Yusuf Mohammad netted the decisive strike in the seventh minute.

Pillars are yet to win a game this season with one draw and three defeats from their opening four games.

Akwa United poor start to the season continued after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Katsina United.

Mfon Udoh missed a penalty for the Promise Keepers 12 minutes from time.

The Uyo club are still searching for their first win of the season with two draws and two defeats from four games.

At the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, Rivers United recorded their first win of the campaign following hard fought a 2-1 win against Rangers.

Bamba Bakry put Rivers United ahead from the spot in the 33rd minute, while substitute Ibrahim Olawoyin equalised for the visitors in the 54th minute.

Malachi Ohawume however scored the winning goal for the home side 16 minutes from time.

Wikki Tourists returned to winning ways after Sunday’s defeat to Plateau United thrashing Delta Force 3-1 at home.

MATCHDAY 4 RESULTS

Wikki 3-1 D/Force

MFM 1-1 Wolves

Rivers Utd 2-1 Rangers

Akwa Utd 0-0 Katsina Utd

Lobi 3-0 Heartland

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Enyimba

Nasarawa Utd 1-1 Plateau Utd

Jigawa GS 1-0 Pillars

Tomorrow

Adamawa Utd vs Abia Warriors

Akwa Starlets vs FCIU