Plateau United player Mustapha Ibrahim has stated confidently that the Jos based will not relinquish her leadership position in the NPFL after a 5-1 demolition of FC Ifeanyi Ubah to record the biggest result of this weekend round of matches.

Ibrahim said the team want to win the league and are in the knowledge of what they need to do to achieve this objective which is to continue to win and this they will continue to do.

“Our target is to win the league, if you see what is going on since we started the season, we have been on top of the table and this is giving us the confidence that we are the top team to beat and we are happy about it. When anything happen, we try to regroup to get back on track.”