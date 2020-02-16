<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United are back at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League log following a 2-0 win over Dakkada at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday

Tosin Omoyele and Oche Ochowechi were on target for the Peace Boys who now have 36 points from 20 games.

Lobi Stars who were topping the log before Sunday’s matches dropped to the second spot after they were annihilated 4-0 by Wikki Tourists at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Manu Garba and Idris Guda scored two goals each in the game as Wikki moved up to the 12th spot on the NPFL standings.

Akwa United recorded the only away win of the weekend courtesy of a 2-1 win against Rangers in Enugu.

Ndifreke Effiong put Akwa United ahead in the 13th minute, while Kenechukwu Agu equalised for the hosts in the 55th minute.

Akarandut Orok netted the winning goal for the Promise Keepers in the 70th minute as Kennedy Boboye’s side move to the fourth spot on the standings behind the trio of Plateau United, Lobi Stars and Rivers United.





At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars got their revenge as they pipped MFM 1-0 with Usman Babalolo scoring the winning goal in the 23rd minute.

Sai Masu Gida had lost 3-1 at the Agege Stadium against the Olukoya Boys.

Elsewhere. Rivers United cemented the third spot in the table following a 1-1 draw at Kwara United.

Dede Moughara opened the scoring for the hosts from the spot in the 17th minute, while Micheal Enaruma equalised for Rivers United four minutes before the break.

In Nnewi, hosts FC IfeanyiUbah recovered from a goal down to beat Sunshine Stars 3-1 while Abu Azeez scored twice as Warri Wolves defeated Katsina United 2-0 at the Warri City Stadium.

Nasarawa United boosted their survival hopes following a 1-0 win over Jigawa Golden Stars in Lafia.

Ikenna Ofor secured the all-important goal for the Solid Miners in the 65th minute.

FULL RESULTS

Rangers 1-2 Akwa Utd

FC Ifeanyiubah 3-1 Sunshine Stars

Heartland 5-0 Adamawa Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 MFM

Kwara Utd 1-1 Rivers Utd

Plateau Utd 2-0 Dakkada

Wikki 4-0 Lobi

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Jigawa GS

Wolves 2-0 Katsina Utd