<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Coach Abdul Maikaba has revealed the secret behind his side’s consistent run in the Nigerian Professional Football League in the current campaign before the COVID19 induced break.

Maikaba told newsmen that the management of Plateau United are always consistent with the payment of players’ salaries, and match bonuses,

As such, it is the reason why the players are doing well in the domestic league of the NPFL.





Maikaba told newsmen that the players and staff have all their entitlement at the proper time without delay.

“When you talk of a club that pays as at when due, It is Plateau United, we always get our salaries as at when due not only that, even the match bonuses are also paid immediately every game is played and that alone makes us special,” he said.

Plateau united has had consistent form in the league and is rewarded with a spot at the apex of the NPFL table before the coronavirus outbreak.