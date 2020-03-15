<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United extended their lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League following a hard fought 2-1 home win against Nasarawa United at the New Jos Stadium on Sunday.

Amos Gyang put the home team ahead from the spot in the 27th minute, while Chinedu Ohanachom equalised five minutes before the break.

Ibrahim Mustapha netted the winner for Plateau United eight minutes from time.

Plateau United now top the table with 46 points from 24 matches.

Second placed Rivers United fell to a 1-0 defeat against Enugu Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

Chinonso Eziekwe scored the decisive goal six minutes before the break.

Lobi Stars failed to record a win for the second consecutive game after going down to a 2-0 defeat to Heartland in Okigwe.

Pascal Eze put Heartland ahead three minutes before the break, while Chukwuemeka Obioma added the second in the 69th minute.

It was a comfortable evening for Kano Pillars who edged out Jigawa Golden Stars 2-0 at the Sani Abacha Stadium courtsey of a brace from Auwalu Ali.

Defending champions Enyimba recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Sunshine Stars 3-0 in Aba.

Martins Usule, Stanley Dimgba and Dare Olatunji all got the goals for the Peoples Elephant.





At the Warri City Stadium, Warri Wolves maintained their winning streak against MFM with a 2-0 win.

Micheal Okoyoh opened scoring for Warri Wolves in the 89th minute, while Charles Atsimene added the second a minute later.

In Ilorin, Kwara United beat Wikki Tourists 1-0 with Chinedu Ufere scoring the winning goal eight minutes from time.

Katsina United and Akwa United battled to a 1-1 draw at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Ndifreke Effiong gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute, while Suleiman Ibrahim equalised for the home team six minutes from time.

Abia Warriors boosted their survival hopes following a 2-1 home win against Adamawa United in Umuahia.

John-Paul Chinedu gave Adamawa United the lead in the 45th minute, while the hosts equalised almost immediately through Yakub Mohammed.

Fatai Abdullahi netted the winning goal from the spot deep into stoppage time.

FULL RESULTS

Kwara Utd 1-0 Wikki

Kano Pillars 2-0 Jigawa GS

Heartland 2-0 Lobi

FC Ifeanyiubah 2-1 Dakkada

Rangers 1-0 Rivers Utd

Wolves 2-0 MFM

Abia Warriors 2-1 Adamawa Utd

Enyimba 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Katsina Utd 1-1 Akwa Utd

Plateau Utd 2-1 Nasarawa Utd