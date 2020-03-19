<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Plateau United coach Abdu Maikaba is excited after his side stretched their unbeaten run in the current league season to 10 games following Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Kwara united FC at the New Jos stadium to maintain it leadership of the NPFL.

Maikaba speaking in a chat with brila.net said the unbeaten run is a huge sign of how consistent his side have been this season and clearly shows the intention of the team to keep pace with the title proper.





He hailed his side’s determination to have been able to achieve the good run especially after having struggle early with defences issues at some point in the course of the season.

“It’s a sign of consistency, if you’re having too many games without losing any it means you’re consistent. And it has shown clearly in my team more especially there was a time in this unbeaten that we went 6 games without conceding one goal, so I’m so happy that we achieved that more so knowing that at the beginning we had little problem of defence.”