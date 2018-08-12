The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is among 13 national leagues in Africa and the Australian league that will be participating in a Confederation of African Football (CAF) organised workshop on Club Licensing.

The workshop which holds in Nairobi, Kenya will commence on Monday, August 13 and end on the 15th according to the official NPFL website.

Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company (LMC) will lead the Nigerian delegation that also includes Team Manager of Rangers International, Amobi Ezeaku (representing NPFL clubs) and Nasiru Jibril (representing the Nigeria Football Federation)

Countries participating in the workshop are hosts, Kenya, Egypt, Libya, Seychelles and Liberia. Others are South Sudan, Sudan, South Africa and Angola. The rest are Mozambique, Sierra Leone and Somalia.

It will be recalled that Nigeria has played a prominent role in evolving a club licensing process on the continent with Abubakar and Nasiru leading at different workshop sessions on Club Licensing. Nigeria’s model was praised by FIFA at one of such workshops and recommended to other federations to adopt.