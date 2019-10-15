<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The League Management Company organisers of the Nigeria Professional Football League have now picked Nov. 3 as a new kick-off date for the 2019/2020 NPFL season.

The new date is being backed by the conduct of the draw for the competition, held late on Monday in Abuja.

Newsmen reports that the draw was supervised by the LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar.

According to the LMC, the league will revert to its original format of the 20 clubsides represented in a single NPFL log.

During the course of the season, which will run from November to May, each club will play in a double round-robin system.

They will face each other once at their home stadium and once at that of each of their opponents, for 38 games each.

After a long consultative meeting which began at 6 p.m. and ended at 12 midnight, it was also agreed that the long-awaited season will now kick off on Nov. 3.

It is expected to end on May 30, 2020.

THE NPFL 2019/2020 MATCHDAY 1 FIXTURES

Wikki Tourists vs Jigawa Stars

Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United

Heartland FC vs MFM FC

FC IfeanyiUbah vs Adamawa United

Rangers International vs Sunshine Stars

Warri Wolves vs Akwa United

Abia Warriors vs Katsina United

Enyimba International vs Nasarawa United