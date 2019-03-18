



Bendel Insurance’s road trip to Lagos ended a fruitless journey yesterday as MFM FC earned maximum points to stay on top of the Group A of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

Two goals in each half by Olawale Abisoye and Michael Ohanu ensured that the Benin Arsenal continued their free fall in the last five games, a clear signal that they may return to the second tier of the domestic league.

MFM shot into the lead at their Agege Stadium fortress in the 39th when Abisoye headed in the corner kick by Jonathan Zikiye. The same Zikiye provided the assist when his free-kick was concerted by Ohanu in the 58th minute to ensure maximum points for the Olukoya Boys.

In Group B, FC Ifeanyiubah maintained its strong hold here, dispatching Kano Pillars 1-0 in Nnewi. Uche Iharulam scored the winner for Ifeanyiubah in the 66th

Strong on the heels of the leaders is Akwa United. The Promise Keepers are just two points adrift of Ifeanyi Ubah.

Ndifreke Effiong’s 4th minute opener set the Akwa Ibom team on victory path before Mfon Udoh’s eighth goal of the campaign in the 72nd minute ensured a 2-1 win away to Heartland FC in Okigwe. Chidiebere Ajoku’s 57th minute effort that cancelled Ndifreke’s early strike was not enough to earn the Naze Millionaires a share of the points at stake.

At the Tafewa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, goals from Abba Umaru and Ismaila Gaya helped struggling Wikki Tourists to a 2-0 win at home to visiting Rivers United of Port Harcourt.

Despite being reduced to ten men for most of the second half, Katsina United managed a lone goal victory against Kwara United at home. Usman Usele got the only goal of the fixture on 13 minutes.

Enyimba and Sunshine Stars shared the spoils in Akure.

Phillip Aura’s brace aided Yobe Desert Stars to a 2-0 win at home to visiting Go Round FC in Damaturu.

In Kaduna, Jabiru Samurai’s late penalty eroded Nasarawa United’s hope of sharing the spoils away to Kada City. Maigishiri Mohammed hand earlier put the visitors in front on 61 minutes, before But Mohammed restored parity ten minutes after.

The games between Remo Stars and Rangers as well as Niger Tornadoes against Lobi Stars were postponed, due to the former and latter’s involvement in the continent.

MATCH-DAY 11

Wikki 2-0 Rivers Utd

Katsina Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

Sunshine 0-0 Enyimba

MFM FC 2-0 Insurance

Yobe Stars 2-0 Go Round

Kada City 2-1 Nasarawa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-1 Plateau Utd

FCIU 1-0 Kano Pillars

Heartland 1-2 Akwa Utd

El-Kanemi 0-0 Gombe Utd