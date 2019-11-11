<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

MFM FC of Lagos shook off an early shocker by visiting FC Ifeanyi Ubah of Nnewi to settle for a 1-1 draw in the NPFL MatchDay 2 encounter at the Agege Stadium on Sunday evening.

Spectators were wowed when Christian Nnaji connected Lucius Ozioma’s cross from the right flank and powered home a lead for FC Ifeanyi Ubah on the 5th minute.

MFM rallied to a quick reponse, securing a fast break on the 8th minute but Adeniji Adewole’s header inside the six-yard box went over the bar.

IfeanyiUbah took the fight to MFM again with Ikenna Cooper receiving a lob from halfway line on the 11 minutes only to crash on on-rushing goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi who got hurt in the process. Lucius Ozioma returned with a powerful strike on the 14th minute but could only earn a corner kick from it after the attempt was blocked by Olayinka Nadeem.

Adewole continued his foray into the visitors’ defence, gaining a chance which was deflected on the 19th minute but his probes paid off on the 37th when he nodded down at close range to secure the equalizer before half time.

IfeanyiUbah resumed the second half seemingly determined to take home a point, as Coach Uche Okagbue made substitutions to fortify his midfield. His introduction of Ekene Awazie to replace Tochukwu Anieyagwu and Oliver Makama for Lucius Ozioma before bringing on Chibuike Ezeh ensured that they kept the pressure upfront.

MFM sought to add pace in its attack with Lawal Abayomi and Balogun Alade substituting Ogwu Clement and Michael Mbonu, and later, Tamim Adebayo for Akanni Elijah. The changes brought tempo to MFM charge as the created multiple chances but couldn’t make them count.

It was Ikenna Cooper who would have got the last bite in the 80th minute but he jabbed Samuel Kalu’s cross into the box from the left corner to the side net as both sides finished on even keel.