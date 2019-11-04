<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC head coach Tony Bolus has praised his charges after their 1-0 away-win over Heartland FC in a Matchday One fixture of the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season decided at the Okigwe Stadium on Sunday.

The Olukoya Boys gave a good account of themselves against the Naze Millionaires as they claimed an opening day win courtesy of a 39th minute header from Clement Ogwu off a long throw-in from Najeem Olayinka.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men created lots of goal-scoring chances shortly after MFM FC’s goal, but the Lagos-based team goalkeeper Folarin Abayomi, was simply at his best to deny their hosts any possible comeback. His brilliant display in goal saw him cart home the man-of-the-match award.

Speaking moments after the blast of the final whistle Bolus applauded his boys for their excellent performance during the encounter.

“I need to appreciate my boys for their effort today and for keeping and playing to instructions. They maintained the tempo of the game from the beginning to the end of the game. They were able to keep their cool and the ball and I appreciate their effort a lot and I believe it’s going to continue till the end of the season,” noted the former Giwa FC boss, who also singled out lapses noticed during the match and promised to work on them ahead of their next league game against FC Ifeanyiubah.

“There were lapses in the team despite the victory so we will go back home to the drawing board and right our wrongs.

“We had opportunities to be two to three goals up but we failed to make them count although they had theirs also but our goalkeeper was great in goal today. All the same we still need to work on the team to prepare for FC Ifeanyiubah,” he summed up.