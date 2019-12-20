<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lobi Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has given reasons why his team have remained unbeaten, since their defeat to regional rivals Plateau United in their first league game of the season

Lobi lost 3-1 to Plateau United but have gone on to record four wins and three draws in their subsequent games.

Their impressive run have seen them occupy third position with one game (against Rangers in Makurdi) at hand.

Commenting on his team’s run, Ogunbote credited his entire team set-up for the turnaround and hinted at his part in the run.

“It has been a collective responsibility. When we lost the first game, it depends on how you see it, we were able to correct the errors we had in the first game and aside that, I gave them confidence,” he told NPFL website.

“I told them that the best team in the world do lose games and it depends on how you see it, it is not a crime to fall but it becomes a crime if you fall and you refuse to identify why you fell and make amends.”

Lobi Stars will host Katsina United in their next league game at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi on Sunday.