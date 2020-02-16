<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wikki Tourist threw a spanner at the wheels of the league title chances of Lobi Stars following their 4-0 bashing of Gbenga Ogunbote’s men in Bauchi on Sunday.

Usman Abd’Allah’s handed the title chasing Lobi Stars their biggest defeat of the season, and the former’s biggest win in the NPFL era.

The last time Wikki recorded a massive result was in the Aiteo Cup against Qatar FC in 2019.

On Sunday, Manu Garba and Idris Guda both scored a brace each to help their side to only the second win since January 19.





The victory moves them to 12th in the table and Abd’Allah closer to achieving the objective of rescuing the team’s dismal season.

Abd’Allah was appointed last month after he left Enyimba and his short-term deal with the club ends with the current season.

Meanwhile, for Ogunbote the result comes as slight blow to their title bid following title rivals Plateau United’s 2-0 victory over Dakkada FC.

Lobi Stars are now one point behind the Jos club after 20 rounds of matches.