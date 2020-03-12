<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Wikki Tourists has been sanctioned by the League Management Company (LMC) for incidences at their home game on MatchDay 23 which have been deemed to be in breach of some sections of the Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).





The Bauchi club side which hosted Plateau United were cited for violating Rule B13.52.1 of the Framework and Rules of the NPFL for failure to ensure adequate and effective crowd control when there was a clash among sections of supporters, which caused a delay in the match.

Consequently, the LMC imposed a fine of N1,500,000, to be paid within ten (10) working days.

The Club has 48 hours to respond in writing accepting the sanctions or electing to appear before a panel.