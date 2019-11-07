<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, have received a big boost as the LMC announced a multi million naira sponsorship deal with NEXT TV.

Chairman of the League Management Company LMC Mallam Shehu Dikko disclosed this at the Annual General Meeting of the LMC held in Abuja Wednesday.

He said the 5-yr contract would see the league on TV amidst other multiple sponsors to boost the commercial values of the league.

The Annual General Meeting applauded the LMC for the deal and okayed reforms in the general administration of the system and its framework to make the league competitive and attractive .

The value of the deal which is in multiple of what the league is earning before now would be officially announced at the unveiling ceremony to be performed soon.

Meanwhile a reliable source from the league body revealed that the total projected income revenue from the deal and other commercial inflows is worth over 225 million dollars in five years.