Kwara United winger Abdulsalam Abdulsalam could be out until the rest of the season after suffering a serious injury against Wikki Tourist of Bauchi on Sunday.

AbdulSalam sustained what is suspected to be broken leg after landing badly on his leg following a collision with a Wikki Tourist player.

The pacy winger was replaced and taken to the hospital immediately for proper scan to know the severity of the damage.





Sources have now revealed that the player could the rest of the Nigeria professional football league season as a result of the the injury.

The club also shared the pictures of the players on social media to show how is recovering from the injury.

Relegation threatened Kwara United won the game, thanks to a lone goal scored by Ufere Chinedu with eight minutes to the end of the game.

The Abdullahi Biffo boys will resume action in the league against Plateau United on Wednesday.