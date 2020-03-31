<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Katsina United FC coach Henry Makinwa has expressed indifference to the issue of the possible effects of the Covid-19 induced hiatus on the league stressing that the effects of such break on teams would be generic rather than been specific to some teams and as such nothing to brood over.

Makinwa speaking in a chat with newsmen said all premier league teams will feel the effects of the break as players would obviously be out of shape after going their separate ways but sees nothing to lose sleep over in that with a common struggle to get them back spreading across all competing clubs.





“For everybody it’s going to be the same, of course the boys might get some weight, come back overweight because of lack of proper training, the rhythm might be a bit affected as a group now because they are now scattered over the country and everybody does whatever he wants but that’s for everybody, it’s not just going to be for one team.”