Kano Pillars boss Ibrahim Musa says he is disappointed that his lads failed to beat Lobi Stars in Sunday’s Nigeria professional football league clash.

The Sai Masu Gida fought back from two goals down to rescue a point at the Aper Aku stadium in Nigeria professional football league super Sunday clash.

Lobi Stars took the lead through Carlos Galeya who curled in a left-footer to the roof of the net, before John Lazarus doubled the home side advantage from the penalty spot.

Pillars however responded just before the half time break , as Auwalu nodded in Rabiu Ali’s corner into the back of the net.





Pillars later draw level in the 69th minute, after Chijioke Alaekwe set up Auwalu to score his second of the game.

However both side failed to find the winner and Ibrahim Musa believed his side deserved to win the thrilling encounter.

“If Lobi Stars can come to our place and picked all the three points, why can’t we do the same “.

“So we came to get the three points they took from us back and it’s unfortunate that we could only get one.

“We are now satisfied with a draw because Kano Pillars is a big club and we will to win every game,” He told the media after the game.