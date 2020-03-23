<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa has reacted to the death of Rangers player Ifeanyi George and has beged that other footballers should learn to travel by air.

Musa says it is his own opinion that air transit is far more safer that the road, especially when you do not have a personal driver.

”My advise to my players and any other player in the league is that they are professional players and should be able to travel by air if necessary because the country is some how not save,





”They can go by the road unless the distance of their journey will not be up 30 minutes or thereabout, and also they should be careful on how they mingle with people,”

“Lastly the coach said the Federal Government should increase their effort in terms of security along the road to ensure safety from Kidnapping on the road,” he said.