Kano Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa says he expects to see a different team once Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa starts for the Kano-based team in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Musa, who is yet to start a game for his new club after signing a short-term deal in April, is expected to make his full debut against Adamawa United at home.

Speaking in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station, Ibrahim Musa stated that the former Leicester City star has done everything possible to motivate the team.





“He’s motivating the team generally, everything we do, everything we talk to the players to do, he is ready to do and even the first to do it. He is ready to cooperate always and he concentrates so well. So my expectation whenever he starts you will see a new Kano Pillars.”

Musa, who has built two training and fitness facilities in Northern Nigeria to help grassroots football, scored 18 goals for Kano Pillars to finish as top scorer in the 2009/10 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Musa made his 96th appearance for Nigeria in their 3-0 win over Lesotho in Lagos in the Super Eagles final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.