The Director of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, Tunde Ogunja, says the Technical Adviser of the team, Kabir Dogo, is contract bound with the club and cannot sign for another club.

Ogunja is reacting to speculations that Dogo has signed a contract with his former club, Nassarawa United.

He told newsmen on Wednesday in Akure that it would be impossible for the renowned tactician to leave without negotiations with his current club.

The official described the insinuation that Sunshine Stars Dogo had left the club for fellow Nigeria professional football league side Nasarawa United as fake news.

The former national footballer said all contract agreement with coach Dogo were intact and that the coach only took excuse to pay attention to family matters in Ilorin.





According to him, the management of the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) had fulfilled the required logistics demanded to make coach Dogo’s assignment easier with the recent procurement of a car for the coach’s mobility.

He called for calm, saying that the team remained focus in achieving the set target in the 2019/2020 league season.

“To the best of my knowledge, he still has a contract with us, we don’t know whether he has resigned or not; we have to sit on the round table and talk things through.

“Although he called me and said he was going to Ilorin that his daughter is seriously ill, I told him to his face that I have heard he will come back.

“He complained about benefits like housing, vehicle and we just bought him one.

“To the best of my knowledge he has not resigned, he has contract with us, if he decides to dump us, that is a breach of contact,” Ogunja said.