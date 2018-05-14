Kano Pillars Football Club beat visiting Katsina United 3-1 on Sunday to earn the maximum points in a week 21 of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The match which was played at the Sani Abacha‎ Stadium in Kano was watched by large number spectators.

Kano Pillars’ striker Junior Lokosa opened scoring in the eighth minute, while Nwagua Nyima doubled the lead in the 37th minute of the entertaining encounter.

Lokosa scored the third goal of the match in the match 48th minute to increase his season’s tally to 18 goals from 20 games.

Destiny Ashade scored a consolation goal in the 57th minute.