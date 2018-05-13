Junior Lokosa continued his superb goal scoring form for Kano Pillars on Sunday; netting a brace in their 3-1 win over Katsina United in one of Sunday’s Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 21 ties.

Lokosa scored in the 8th and 48th minutes of the encounter played at the Sani Abacha Stadium thus taking his total tally of goals in the league this season to 18 goals.

He is now just five goals away from matching the 23 scored by Mfon Udoh – which is the highest by any Nigerian player in a single season.

However, while Pillars were cruising in their own home game, it was not the same in most of the other centers across the country.

In Lagos, MFM FC suffered a rare home defeat as the Olukoya Boys were beaten 1-0 by visiting Abia Warriors.

A poacher’s finish by Ndifreke Effiong in the 52nd minute after MFM’s defensive mix-up was all Abia Warriors needed to get vital three points in Lagos.

In Enugu, Rangers failed to win again as they were held to a barren draw this time by Akwa United.

The games in Damaturu, Minna and Maiduguri all ended in stalemates also.

Kwara United played out a 1-1 draw against Niger Tornadoes and it was same score line for FC Ifeanyi Ubah against Yobe Desert Stars and Rivers United against El-Kanemi Warriors.

On their part, Sunshine Stars and Plateau United both got 2-1 wins over Heartland FC and Nasarawa United respectively.

Lobi Stars with two outstanding games are still topping the NPFL table with 37 points

Nigeria Professional Football League – Match Day 21 Results

MFM FC 0:1 Abia Warriors

Go Round 1:0 Wikki Tourist

Enugu Rangers 0:0 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 2:1 Heartland

Plateau United 2:1 Nasarawa United

Niger Tornadoes 1:1 Kwara United

Yobe Desert Stars 1:1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Kano Pillars 3:1 Katsina United

El Kanemi Warriors 1:1 Rivers United