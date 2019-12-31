<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Current leading goal scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Israel Abia, says he is capable of breaking Mfon Udoh’s goals record.

Udoh scored 23 goals in the 2014 season and the record is yet to be equalled or broken.

Abia who plays for Sunshine Stars of Akure noted that after scoring seven goals in the 11 week-old NPFL, he can go all the way to creating another goal scoring record in the league.

“I don’t want to sound boastful. But I believe I can make it happen with the way I’m playing and the cooperation from my teammates.

“There is nothing wrong to aspire and that is the challenge I have given myself this season.

“It is true that I have scored seven goals so far in the season, I will surely get more because I had a good preparation before the season started.

“I don’t usually count goals as I score. What I do is to play well in every match and if I play well, I know the goals will surely come.

“Everything will work well for me and I’m ready for the challenge that I have given myself,” Abia said.