<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Professional Football League joint highest goal scorer Ibrahim Sunusi has travelled top Russia for European contract after joining Plateau United for the 2019-2020 season from Nasarawa United.

The striker scored 10 goals in the concluded season alongside Akwa United skipper Mfon Udoh, with both sharing the Unisel award for the highest individual scorer of the NPFL last campaign with a two million Naira each prize money and golden boot.

An online medium claims that Sunusi has travelled to Russia for trials with at an undisclosed club but they have would not reveal which of the two clubs that will profit from the proceeds if the Euro deal materializes.

The League Management Company has announced the new NPFL season will begin on September 22, 2019.