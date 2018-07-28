NPFL all-time leading scorer Mfon Udoh is set to stage his comeback with Enyimba tomorrow in Abidjan after a long battle with injury.

The Enyimba skipper has been listed on the matchday squad for a CAF Confederation Cup tie against Williamsville AC.

Udoh, who scored a record-breaking 23 goals in 2014, said he is grateful for the support he got in a trying period of his career.

“It was a trying time in my career, but I thank those who kept believing in me and encouraged me not to give up despite the numerous setbacks,” the 26-year-old forward said.

He said the immediate target is to give his best to ensure Enyimba go past the group stage of the Confederation Cup.

Enyimba top Group C with six points from three matches, while Sunday’s foes Williamsville are second on four points, same as Djoliba of Mali.

CARA Brazzaville are bottom of a tight group on three points.