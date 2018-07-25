NPFL hotshot Junior Lokosa has so far impressed in training with SK Brann and it has also emerged that the Norwegian club could pay as much as 300,000 Euros should a deal be agreed.

“He has been banging the goals in training and everything is looking very good, he could sign soon,” a top source said.

Junior Lokosa, 24, is the leading scorer in the Nigeria league with 19 goals this season for title-chasing Kano Pillars.

It was gathered that Brann will have to ship the Pillars striker on loan should they snap him up as they have filled their foreign players’ quota for this season.

Brann lead the Norwegian top league with 35 points from 16 matches.