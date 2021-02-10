



The League Management Company has fined Heartland of Owerri N1 million Naira over the team’s untidy display in their game against MFM in Lagos in one of the matchday nine matches of the ongoing 2021 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Newsmen had reported that the required norm of players’ name on jerseys was done with a pen. In addition, the Heartland jersey was not branded with the logo of the team.

The League Management Company (LMC), on Tuesday, in a statement, issued a fine of N1 million on the Imo-based club after they were found guilty of breaching the league’s code of conduct.





The statement clarified that Heartland breached Rules B9.7-8 for non-display of name and number on Kits and B9.26 for wearing unregistered kits of the NPFL Framework & Rules.

According to the statement, “Heartland has been charged for breaching the NPFL Framework & Rules in the Matchday 9 game at MFM FC. Heartland breached the NPFL Framework & Rules after shirts & shorts worn by its players didn’t display numbers, surnames, club name and logo.

“A fixed penalty of N100,000 is imposed on Heartland as well as a fine of N1 million for the breach. Heartland has 48 hours to appeal the sanction,” the statement added.

Heartland beat MFM FC 2-1 to pick up her first away win in the season and are 15th on the league table, with 10 points from nine matches.