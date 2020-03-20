<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Heartland FC coach Fidelis Ilechukwu has backed the decision of the organisers of Nigeria professional football league to suspended the season as the result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The League Management Company annouced that the 2019/2020 league season has been put on hold indefinitely after a short meeting with the stakeholders on Wednesday.

The announcement came shortly after the completion of the match day 25 which hold across all centers and Ilechukwu believed the league governing body have made the right call.

“I think its the best thing to do, the LMC and the NFF has done well in that regard, and I also believed that this is one of the best decision the country has taken, because if other country can stop people entering their country and shut down the league as well, i dont seewhy can’t we do the same. ” he told newsmen.





The former MFM football club of Lagos boss however confirmedthat his players will be given sometime off to be with their loved ones, but he also urged them to stay in door and shun street football.

“When we are giving them break, we advise them to stay indoor and avoid contact, but the problem is that, when you give them break, after two days you see the players playing street football which is not the reason for giving them break.“

But on our part, we can give them one or two weeks to be with their family, while we wait for further directives.” Ilechukwu concluded.