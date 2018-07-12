Anthony Okpotu has joined Difaa El Jadida from Lobi Stars, the NPFL side confirmed on Wednesday.

Stars confirmed the move on their official Twitter handle on Thursday, with The Guardian reporting that the forward has signed a three-year deal with the Botola club.

“We can confirm that our NPFL all-time highest goalscorer Tony Okpotu, The Panther, has joined Moroccan side Difaa Hassani El Jadidi,” Stars posted on their @LobiStars handle.

He swapped Stars for Al-Ittihad Tripoli in 2013 but struggled to make his mark in Libya, and now gets his chance to test his hand in North Africa.

The 24-year-old netted 19 goals in the Nigerian top flight last season, and promptly was named in Salisu Yusuf’s Nigeria squad for the African Nations Championship earlier this year.

He scored twice during an underwhelming campaign as the home-based Eagles finished runners-up to hosts Morocco.

Okpotu’s switch to the Moroccan top flight sees him follow in the footsteps of Christian Osaguona and Chisom Chikatara in swapping the NPFL for the Botola.

The latter has won the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup with Wydad Casablanca.