<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba will begin their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title defence, with a home fixture against Nasarawa United.

This was confirmed as the League Management Company (LMC), released Week One fixtures for the new season on Monday.

The People’s Elephant and the Solid Miners were drawn apart in last season’s abridged league, hence there was no meeting between both sides as only Enyimba pulled through to the Super Six.

In other games, two former champions Plateau United and Lobi Stars will clash in Jos.

Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will also be leading Heartland against his former team MFM, as the Olukoya Boys travel to Okigwe.

The 2019/2020 NPFL season is now billed to commence on October 27.

MATCHDAY 1 Fixtures:

Wikki Tourist vs Jigawa Golden Stars

Plateau United vs Lobi Stars

Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets

Kano Pillars vs Rivers United

Heartland vs MFM

Ifeanyi Ubah vs Adamawa United

Rangers vs Sunshine Stars

Warri Wolves vs Akwa United

Abia Warriors vs Kastina United

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United