Enyimba will begin their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title defence, with a home fixture against Nasarawa United.
This was confirmed as the League Management Company (LMC), released Week One fixtures for the new season on Monday.
The People’s Elephant and the Solid Miners were drawn apart in last season’s abridged league, hence there was no meeting between both sides as only Enyimba pulled through to the Super Six.
In other games, two former champions Plateau United and Lobi Stars will clash in Jos.
Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu will also be leading Heartland against his former team MFM, as the Olukoya Boys travel to Okigwe.
The 2019/2020 NPFL season is now billed to commence on October 27.
MATCHDAY 1 Fixtures:
Wikki Tourist vs Jigawa Golden Stars
Plateau United vs Lobi Stars
Delta Force vs Akwa Starlets
Kano Pillars vs Rivers United
Heartland vs MFM
Ifeanyi Ubah vs Adamawa United
Rangers vs Sunshine Stars
Warri Wolves vs Akwa United
Abia Warriors vs Kastina United
Enyimba vs Nasarawa United