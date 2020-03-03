<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The interim boss of MFM Football Club of Lagos, Edmund Oladinmu, is confident that his team will retain their premier league status.

The Olukoya boys dropped to closer to relegation spot following their 1-0 defeat to FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi on Sunday.

MFM thought they have secured a valuable away point until Uche Okafor scored with the last kick of the game to break their visitors’ hearts.

Oludimu has now called on his players to put the narrow loss behind them and focus on the upcoming game with Rangers International in Lagos.





“We surely will survive. We still have a number of matches to play. The most important thing now is for us to go home, prepare very well and win our home match.” He told NPFL.ng.

“To us, the game against Rangers is a must-win match. If we really want to stay in the league, it’s a must-win match. We just have to win the match come what may,” concluded Oladinmu.

MFM FC are 15th on the log with 27 points from 22 matches, two points and two places above Nasarawa United who occupy the last relegation spot.