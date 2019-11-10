<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba Football Club will open their defence of the Nigeria Professional Football League with a match day two fixture against Katsina United at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium today.

The People’s Elephant were on standby on the season’s opening matchday last weekend owing to the club’s involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Today’s fixture at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium offers Enyimba’s in form striker Martins Usule the chance to make his NPFL debut for team, interestingly, against his former side.

Having spent five seasons with the Changi Boys, during which he scored 44 goals, the stocky forward cuts a cult figure among the local fans.

Usule has already netted twice in his last two matches for Enyimba, and the forward expects to meet a favourable atmosphere at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

“I am not under pressure to score (because) I know goals come naturally,” Usule began.

“I’m going to expect a very huge atmosphere because I was loved in this place and I know that same spirit will still come up in tomorrow’s game. There is no doubt about that.

“It’s important for us to start on a winning note because there’s a spirit of winning. Once you start a game in a competition with a win, that spirit moves you on; so it’s good for us to start with a win.”