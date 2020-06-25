



Enyimba goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokhai has backed the suggestion of the Club Owners on ending the league and declaring continental representatives for the country.

In a chat, Afelokhai insisted that the decision made by the Club owners association is the best in the interest of all the parties involved.

”Every decision taken by the club Chairmen is not bad, all we need the LMC to do the right is decide on the teams to represent the country on the continent,”





”When you move around other states in the country you will discover that this virus is still like a wildfire, we ‘ve been unable to flatten the COVID19 curve in Nigeria.

”You cannot say the league should be continued and expects players to travel to such states to play football, it is going to be a big risk for everyone involved”