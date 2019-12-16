<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba head coach Usman Abd’Allah has praised newly promoted side Dakkada FC following their win over his side in one of the match day 8 of Nigeria Professional Football League fixtures.

The Champions travelled the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday with the hope of getting another valuable point, but they were shocked when the home side took them to the cleaners and were lucky to thank their goalkeeper Olufemi Kauode who made the scoreline respectable.

Utibe Arit had given the hosts the lead ten minutes earlier, but in form Victor Mbaoma scored the equaliser five minutes from time.

Utibe scored again in stoppage time to condemn Enyimba to their second league defeat of the season.

“I think the opponents played well,” began Abd’Allah.

“I like the guts of a new team in the NPFL and sometimes apart from losing, you have to be happy because I think our football is developing in Nigeria if you can see teams like that doing well for the first time.

“I think credit should go to the coaches because they played well,” Abd’allah said.

“Today, a lot of things happened (to Enyimba), the goals I was expecting, they couldn’t score it and we conceded very very stupid goals.

“I am very unhappy with the goals we conceded and the manner with which we conceded them, even though some of the players here are playing just for the second time in the league, we have a lot of injuries so not many first team players came but that is the essence of having a strong squad,” lamented Abd’Allah

Enyimba will face Lobi Stars at the Enyimba International Stadium on Wednesday while Dakkada make a long trip to Katsina United.