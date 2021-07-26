NPFL: Enugu Rangers ready to subdue Katsina United

Rangers International of Enugu are ready to destroy the might of Katsina United in the NPFL fixture after securing a point from their last match against Adamawa United.

The matchday 36 fixture is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at ‘The Cathedral’, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu with kickoff fixed for 16.00 hours.

A last minute slip-up by the backline of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C in a match day 35, NPFL 2020/2021 fixture against relegated, Adamawa United ensured that the Yola side enjoyed a part of the spoils as the match ended 1-1.

Christian Nnaji had shot the visitors into the lead as his instinctive header off an Ibrahim Olawoyin’ corner from the near post rested inside the net on 75 minutes of play but a loss of concentration in the very last minute of added-on time allowed Henry Ochoba to nod home even as goalkeeper, Femi Thomas did all he could to stop the ball from going in but to no avail even when Henry seemed to have come back from an off side position of play.

The host were the quicker off the block as referee, Donald Magashi signaled the start of hostilities and would have been in front as early as the second minute when Bolaji Micheal’ screaming shot was pushed out for a harmless corner-kick but few minutes later, it was the turn of Friday Achimugu to react well to stop Christian Nnaji from converting after he was set up by Olawoyin on 4 minute.

Coach Salisu Yusuf had kept faith with the squad that defeated Kano Pillars, mid-week, save for the goalkeeper but injury to Esor Achibong before the half hour mark, meant an early substitution and change of plan for the visitors while Idris Abubakar, Annayo Ogbonna and Micheal Burate pressed forward for the host but met stout defending from the visitor’s backline as the first half ended without a goal.

After a delayed resumption of the second stanza, Rangers pushed back the host with the introduction of Shedrack Asiegbu and Chinonso Eziekwe for tiring Ugochukwu Ugwuoke and Elijah Ani and on 87 minute, Eziekwe was set up and in a one-on-one situation with Achimugu, he failed to extend the lead for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ before the equalizer came for the host leaving the traveling crew wondering what would have been with another win on the road.

Chief Coach, Mbwas Mangut in a chat after the encounter, said, “It was a game we really wanted and worked for all three points at stake. We played a very compact and organized game all through the match but lost some begging chances before getting the opening goal but at the very last minute of added-on time, we failed to clear our lines and got punished. We keep working on the team till the very last match of the season.”