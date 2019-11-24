<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The NPFL reputation has taken a further hit and this time at continental level as no player based in Nigeria’s topflight league was nominated in the 2019 Interclubs POTY award.

Lobi Stars and Rangers were Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Club competitions last season; in the champions league and confederation cup respectively.

However, neither progressed beyond the group stage and no player from either team was named in the 20-man shortlist and no Nigerian made the cut either.

Two Nigerian’s played in the final of the Champions League last season – Junior Lokosa and Michael Babatunde.