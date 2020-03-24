<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Flying Eagles and presently the secretary-general Nigeria coaches Union John Sam Obuh has called on club owners in the NPFL to educate their players on how best to live like professionals.

Obuh is making this call after Rangers International lost one of their top strikers, Ifeanyi George in an auto crash on Sunday.

Obuh in a chat with newsmen stated that players must stop traveling in their cars.

"These players should stop traveling in their cars, the club needs to educate them properly.





“In situations like these, Clubs should inform them of what they need to operate on whenever they want to embark on any form of journey within the country.

“According to him,” the players need to be informed against this idea of using their car to travel, I will advise the club owners to make sure the players look for a driver to drive them to their destination.

“So, thorough sensitization needs to be embraced by these players, because a majority of them want to showcase their wealth meanwhile, what they have is not up to what their counterparts have abroad, and they don’t behave like them here,” he said.