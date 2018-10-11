



The Niger government on Thursday appointed a new Technical Adviser for the Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna for the 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League season scheduled to kick-off in November.

Emmanuel Babur, the state Commissioner for Sports Development, made this known while unveiling the coach, Bernard Ogbe from Benue state.

Babur, who was represented by Permanent Secretary at the Ministry, Dr Mohammed Gana, said that the move was aimed at improving the club’s performance this season.

He urged Ogbe to put in his best towards improving the team, saying that government would do everything possible to support the management of the club.

He said: “We hope that the new coach will bring back our lost glory in football.”

Earlier, chairman of the club, Mustapha Gawu, said that the technical adviser signed a one year contract with the management.

Gawu said that the technical adviser would be entitled to official car, residence and match allowances but was silent on his salary.

Also, Ogbe said that he would work hard to improve the performance of the club in the league.

He said: “I think that I have been called upon because of my antecedents. I told anybody who cared to listen that I have come to improve the standard of the team with new vigour.”

He promised to instill discipline in the players in order to justify what they earn and make the state proud.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ogbe took over from the former Acting Head Coach of the club, Coach Hamza Abara who finished 6th in the aborted 2016/2017 NPFL season.

Abara, who still serves as the club’s Chief Coach, took over from Coach Abubakar Bala who guided Tornadoes to the 2017 AITEO Cup where they finished as runners up in Lagos.

Ogbe won the Challenge Cup for Niger Tornadoes and also guided the club to quarterfinals of the WAFU Cup between 1999 and 2000.